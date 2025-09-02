The Brian Jonestown Massacre have announced their return to Australia and New Zealand, marking a dramatic comeback following an infamous onstage brawl in Melbourne two years ago.

Back in November 2023, the collective’s Australian tour unravelled mid-show at The Forum, when frontman Anton Newcombe and guitarist Ryan Van Kriedt erupted into an altercation onstage. Videos circulated of Newcombe ordering Van Kriedt off the stage, before the duo got into a physical brawl, with punches thrown and instruments swinging.

The rest of the tour was cancelled.

Now, the cult psych-drone outfit are returning to deliver back catalogue highlights, fan favourites, material from 2023’s The Future Is Your Past, as well as newer singles “Makes Me Great” and “Out of Body”.

Recent live shows across Europe and the US, including a highlight slot at Glastonbury, have showcased a revitalised BJM, still fiercely self-administered and still moving in their own unpredictable orbit. BJM featuring long-time conspirators Joel Gion and Ricky Maymi continue to fortify Newcombe’s output with ramparts of guitar drone, psychedelic pulsation, and experimental shoegaze.

The tour is hitting Auckland, Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, Adelaide, Hobart, Melbourne, Castlemaine, and Perth in March 2026.

For select dates, Stockholm psych-rockers Les Big Byrd will provide support. The group have spent the past year opening for BJM across Europe, drawing praise for their mix of ’60s harmonies, psychedelic krautrock and shoegaze — a fitting companion piece to BJM’s live sets.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The tour promises to be “art without compromise” as always, as BJM also promises new music on the way.

The 2026 tour kicks off on March 17th in Auckland. Presale begins 11am Wednesday, September 3rd, followed by general sale at 11am on Thursday, September 4th.

The Brian Jonestown Massacre Australian and New Zealand Tour 2026

Tuesday, March 17th

Powerstation, Auckland NZ

Thursday, March 19th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, March 20th

King St, Newcastle NSW

Saturday, March 21st

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD

Sunday, March 22nd

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Thursday, March 26th

The Odeon, Hobart TAS

Friday, March 27th

Northcore Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Sunday, March 29th

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine VIC

Tuesday, March 31st

Magnet House, Perth WA