The Buoys have been impressing us at Tone Deaf for a while now, but what’s even more impressive is how the fearless four-piece gets around Sydney in their new music video.

The all-female outfit released their rollicking new single, ‘I Want You’, yesterday, and it’s a ripping burst of energetic indie rock.

If you’ve ever been in a “situationship,” ‘I Want You’ is the track for you. “It’s about letting yourself jump head first into a casual romance with that person you see out all the time, who you can telepathically communicate with that it’s ‘time to get out of here,'” the band explains.

And while the heaving track is one to expel some energy to on a late night, it’s the music video that really stands out: the foursome travel around their hometown in a comically oversized backpack, carried around the city, including on a boat, by a poor unsuspecting person (although I have the sneaking suspicion that four musicians couldn’t fit in said backpack). It’s an exhilarating ride – literally – from start to finish.

‘I Want You’ is the next strong step in The Buoys’ career. The band first came to wider prominence after placing on triple j’s Hottest 100 2021 countdown with ‘Lie To Me Again’ (85), and have been slowly building their reputation since.

Following the release of ‘I Want You’, The Buoys are about to embark on a co-headlining tour with Eliza & The Delusionals.

Presented by triple j, this special tour will take the pair of bands through Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland between March and April, showcasing their electrifying live shows and serving up a timely reminder why both acts have been becoming live circuit favourites of late (more information here).

The Buoys’ ‘I Want You’ is out now via Arcadia/Sony Music Entertainment Australia.

Check out ‘I Want You’ by The Buoys: