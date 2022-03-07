Chainsmokers have weighed in on what they think about Kanye West sampling their song ‘New York City’ in ‘City of Gods’.

The electronic duo – made up of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart – have revealed that they only found out about the inclusion a matter of months ago.

“We had heard a few months ago that he had taken our song ‘New York City’ and sampled it as the hook – this is a song from way even before our first album, it was on one of our EPs,” Drew explained during an appearance on ‘Smallzy’s Celebrity Small Talk’ podcast.

He added, “he had used that, and then they created a beat over it and he was on it. And then a couple of weeks ago, they were like, ‘You know that song? Now it’s gonna have Alicia Keys and Kanye West on it.’

“Which was a huge surprise to us – and obviously when you here those things, too, you never know if they’re gonna come out or not.”

Drew also revealed that both him and Taggart were flattered that West decided to rework a clip of their 2015 hit.

“We’ve had beats that we made that we’ve heard Drake was getting on and you get your hopes up,” he explained.

“When [‘City of Gods’] actually came out and we saw them shooting the music video, it got pretty real.

“I love that music is in a phase where people can just come from completely different scenes and genres, just take stuff and remake it.

“I’m not precious with any of other stuff. I like it when people reimagine it for their own purposes.”

‘City of Gods’ was released late last month, and also features Alicia Keys and American rapper Fivio Foreign as well as co production credits for The Chainsmokers.

Check out ‘City of Gods’: