A recent image has gone out that has been transcribed into what appears to be the tracklisting for Donda 2.

Twitter user @WestSubEver has recently posted a picture of a man, who appears to be Kanye West, sitting across from a piece of paper full of titles jotted down on it, along with the transcription to all of those titles. The transcriptions were credited to their Discord users Sherman and Tannhaus.

The image is captioned, “MOOD AS FUCK” and has an @ to G.O.O.D. music artist’s account @malikyusef100.

News* A new possible tracklist for Donda 2 has been spotted credits to Sherman and Tannhaus on discord for the transcription pic.twitter.com/e6SlTWD6aP — West Sub Ever (@WestSubEver) February 4, 2022

The tracklisting starts off with a two-part song listed as ‘LOVE ME / 2 EAZY’. The full tracklisting looks like this:

LOVE ME / 2 EAZY

CITY OF GODS

PABLO

MAINTENANCE

NEVER FORGIVE YOURSELF

FUCK FLOWERS

BROKEN MAN

THE GOD’S MISSING

CLOSED FOR BUSINESS

TRUE LOVE

FIRST TIME IN A LONG TIME

SCI-FI – WI-FI

HAPPY NEBRASKA

SECURITY

WORST MISTAKE

SELFISH

After this, the Discord transcriber says the titles become unreadable and ceases any further transcription. At 17 songs, with more being unable to be transcribed, Donda 2 looks to be a truly filled-out album just as its predecessor, Donda, was. As a Kanye fan, it’s important to recognize that even if this track listing is currently true things may change, as Kanye has been known to introduce last-minute changes and cuts to his projects even days before their release.

Many fans were quick to take to the comments to talk about the titles, with familiar themes showing up such as ‘PABLO’ (possibly a reference to Pablo Escobar, Pablo Picasso, and Apostle Paul who are referenced to in the title of Ye’s 2016 album Life of Pablo) and songs that look to like they may address Kanye’s mental health— ‘MAINTENANCE’, ‘NEVER FORGIVE YOURSELF’, ‘BROKEN MAN’, ‘HAPPY’, and ‘SELFISH’. Calls to his mental health from Kanye have been there from the start but manifested strongly in his 2018 album Ye.

Donda 2 may look to draw from the same inspiration that drove past albums such as Life of Pablo and Ye but will not be showing its true intentions until February 22, 2022.