Australian legends The Church have announced a very special tour set for later in the year.
Starting in November, the ARIA Hall of Fame band will take ‘The Singles Tour: A Career Retrospective’ tour around the country, where they’ll play 20 of their hit tracks including “Under The Milky Way”, “Reptile”, “The Unguarded Moment”, “Tear it All Away”, “When You Were Mine”, and “Almost With You”.
The shows will kick off in Frankston, followed by stops in Barwon Heads, Melbourne, Canberra, Perth, Wollongong, Sydney, Tweed Heads, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Adelaide.
Presale tickets go on sale from 10am local time on Wednesday April 9th, before general public tickets can be picked up from 10am local time on Friday April 11th.
Click here for more details and check out all of the dates and venues below.
THE CHURCH November 2025 Australian Tour Dates
Thursday November 6th
Performing Arts Centre, Frankston
Friday November 7th
Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads
Saturday November 8th
Forum Melbourne, Melbourne
Sunday November 9th
Canberra Theatre, Canberra
Thursday November 13th
Astor Theatre, Perth
Friday November 21st
Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong
Saturday November 22nd
Enmore Theatre, Sydney
Thursday November 27th
Twin Towns, Tweed Heads
Friday November 28th
The Tivoli, Brisbane
Saturday November 29th
The Station, Sunshine Coast
Sunday November 30th
The Gov, Adelaide