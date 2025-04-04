Australian legends The Church have announced a very special tour set for later in the year.

Starting in November, the ARIA Hall of Fame band will take ‘The Singles Tour: A Career Retrospective’ tour around the country, where they’ll play 20 of their hit tracks including “Under The Milky Way”, “Reptile”, “The Unguarded Moment”, “Tear it All Away”, “When You Were Mine”, and “Almost With You”.

The shows will kick off in Frankston, followed by stops in Barwon Heads, Melbourne, Canberra, Perth, Wollongong, Sydney, Tweed Heads, Brisbane, Sunshine Coast and Adelaide.

Presale tickets go on sale from 10am local time on Wednesday April 9th, before general public tickets can be picked up from 10am local time on Friday April 11th.

Click here for more details and check out all of the dates and venues below.

THE CHURCH November 2025 Australian Tour Dates

Thursday November 6th

Performing Arts Centre, Frankston

Friday November 7th

Barwon Heads Hotel, Barwon Heads

Saturday November 8th

Forum Melbourne, Melbourne

Sunday November 9th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra

Thursday November 13th

Astor Theatre, Perth

Friday November 21st

Anita’s Theatre, Wollongong

Saturday November 22nd

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Thursday November 27th

Twin Towns, Tweed Heads

Friday November 28th

The Tivoli, Brisbane

Saturday November 29th

The Station, Sunshine Coast

Sunday November 30th

The Gov, Adelaide