As I’m writing this, I’m sitting on the roof of my apartment, looking over at another apartment rooftop, watching a woman fence. I don’t want to make any assumptions but I live in the middle of the city and there’s no way that this isn’t a hobby born out of isolation. I worry that, as another lockdown looms, we will be looking for increasingly unorthodox ways to pass the time. Thankfully, The Clash have offered a solution to tide us over for a little while longer.

Zee Productions has announced that they will be releasing a pair of jigsaw puzzles, set to honour the legacy of the London post-punk legends. The 500-piece puzzles will pay homage the album cover for 1978’s Give ‘Em Enough Rope as well as the cover of the 1979 single ‘English Civil War’. Both are set for release on October 9th.

The puzzle-making company have truly been the white knights of this pandemic. The Clash puzzles are just the latest addition to their smorgasbord of games that pay tribute to some of the most iconic acts in rock. Zee Productions have previously released puzzles based on albums by Iron Maiden, Metallica, Judas Priest, and Slayer.