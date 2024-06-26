The Cult, one of the most influential bands of their time, have announced a tour of Australia and New Zealand.

On their ‘8424’ tour, The Cult will celebrate their 40th anniversary in the two countries, playing shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide, Perth, Christchurch, and Auckland this November (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 8th at 10am local time. The Telstra pre-sale begins on Tuesday, July 2nd at 10am local time.

The upcoming shows will see The Cult perform songs spanning their 11-album discography, commemorating four decades of iconic hits.

Pioneers in post-punk, hard-rock, and experimentalism, The Cult hold a significant place in music history, influencing countless other bands across several genres.

The Cult have kept going strong over the decades, releasing their 11th studio album, Under the Midnight Sun, in 2022. The album reached #15 on the UK Albums Chart.

Under the Midnight Sun earned positive reviews from critics, with Louder Sound hailing the band for delivering a “late-career gem” with their “punchy” 11th album.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

The Cult have also enjoyed some chart success in Australia, with 1991’s Ceremony and their self-titled 1994 album both making it to #7 on the ARIA Albums Chart.

Fans can expect to hear songs like “She Sells Sanctuary’, “Love Removal Machine”, “Fire Woman”, and “Rain” on their Australian tour.

The Cult is currently composed of founding singer Ian Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy alongside drummer John Tempesta and bassist Charlie Jones (Goldfrapp, Page and Plant).

The Cult 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Telstra pre-sale begins Tuesday, July 2nd (10am local time)

General sale begins Monday, July 8th (10am local time)

Ticket information available via teglive.com.au

Wednesday, November 20th

Isaac Theatre Royal, Christchurch, NZ

Thursday, November 21st

Bruce Mason Centre, Auckland, NZ

Saturday, November 23rd

The Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, November 25th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday, November 26th

Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, November 28th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Saturday, November 30th

Metro City, Perth, WA