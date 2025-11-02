The Cure have announced a concert film attached to their latest album, Songs of a Lost World (2024).

The Show of a Lost World will hit select theatres worldwide on December 11th for a limited time. The concert film captures their intimate show at London’s Troxy on November 1st of last year, where they performed their latest album in full for the first and only time. Tickets go on sale on November 20th at 10am ET via the film’s official website.

The recut, remixed, and 4K remastered The Show of a Lost World film includes a new surround sound mix by the Cure’s Robert Smith. Nick Wickham — who has previously directed concert films for the likes of Madonna, Rihanna, and Beyoncé — helms the film.

The Cure performed an impressive 31 songs on the night, including a five-song set marking the 45th anniversary of their second album, Seventeen Seconds. It also features hits and fan-favourites from throughout their career, including “Boys Don’t Cry” and “Disintegration”.

“The Cure’s impact cannot be underestimated and this film is a testament to the artistry and depth of their music,” Mark Allenby — the CEO of Trafalgar Releasing, one of the distributors behind the film’s release — said in a statement. “It’s a pleasure to bring The Show of a Lost World to cinemas globally and give fans everywhere the opportunity to experience together this extraordinary concert on the big screen.”

Next summer, the Cure are set to tour through Europe and the UK, beginning with a headline set at Primavera Sound in Barcelona in June.

The Cure: The Show of a Lost World Set List

1. “Alone”

2. “And Nothing Is Forever”

3. “A Fragile Thing”

4. “Warsong”

5. “Drone:Nodrone”

6. “I Can Never Say Goodbye”

7. “All I Ever Am”

8. “Endsong”

9. “Plainsong”

10. “Pictures of You”

11. “High”

12. “Lovesong”

13. “Burn”

14. “Fascination Street”

15. “A Night Like This”

16. “Push”

17. “In Between Days”

18. “Just Like Heaven”

19. “From the Edge of the Deep Green Sea”

20. “Disintegration”

21. “At Night”

22. “M”

23. “Secrets”

24. “Play for Today”

25. “A Forest”

26. “Lullaby”

27. “The Walk”

28. “Friday I’m in Love”

29. “Close to Me”

30. “Why Can’t I Be You?”

31. “Boys Don’t Cry”