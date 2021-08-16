The Cure bassist, Simon Gallup has officially parted ways with the band.

Gallup took to FaceBook to announce the news with a very succinct post, stating that he was no longer a member of the band.

He wrote, “With a slightly heavy heart I am no longer a member of the Cure!”

Adding, “Good luck to them all.”

As reported by Rolling Stone, fans jumped in the comments asking why he had made the decision to leave the band, wondering whether or not it was health related concerns.

Gallup replied, “I’m ok… just got fed up of betrayal.”

While this isn’t Gallup’s first exit from the band, it may be his final one.

The bassist first joined The Cure in 1979. He played a key part in a number of their album’s including Seventeen Seconds and Faith.

Between the years of ’82 and ’85, he fell out with the band, however returned for Head On The Door.

In an interview with NME in 2019, Smith said that Gallup has always been his best friend and that he’s always been quite overlooked.

Smith said, “For me, the heart of the live band has always been Simon, and he’s always been my best friend. It’s weird that over the years and the decades he’s often been overlooked. He doesn’t do interviews, he isn’t really out there and he doesn’t play the role of a foil to me in public, and yet he’s absolutely vital to what we do.”