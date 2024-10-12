The Cure have announced a special initmate show in London to launch their first album in 16 years – and it will be livestreamed as well.

The band will celebrate the release of the album, Songs Of A Lost World, on Friday November 1st with a live show on the same day at London venue Troxy. Details of the show were announced on the band’s X page overnight.

According to NME, the band will play the album in full to about 3000 fans, and the show will be livestreamed via YouTube. Tickets are being offered first to anyone in the UK and Europe who has pre-ordered Songs Of A Lost World by 11.59pm on Wednesday October 16th, before going on general sale at 3pm the next day.

This show joins two others that the band will be playing for BBC on October 30th and 31st in the lead-up to the album’s release.

Hype has been building for the band’s comeback since last month, when they wiped their website and began teasing details about the release of Songs Of A Lost World. It is their first studio record sincce 2008’s 4.13 Dream and they have released two singles to date – “Alone” and “A Fragile Thing.”

The tracklisting for the album is:

‘Alone’ ‘And Nothing Is Forever’ ‘A Fragile Thing’ ‘Warsong’ ‘Drone:Nodrone’ ‘I Can Never Say Goodbye’ ‘All I Ever Am’ ‘Endsong’

Smith has been at work on the new album for at least the past half-decade, and he gave Rolling Stone a progress report back in 2019.“The other thing is we only did my demos, and the band has some songs they gave me to listen to, to turn into songs that I didn’t get around to.

“So I feel like we should probably explore them for a few days, as well, in the studio now that we’re playing again together just to see if something emerges,” Smith said.

“I do want it to work in a way those really good Cure albums — my favorite Cure albums — work as pieces. I want people to listen to it from beginning to end and be taken somewhere through that period.”

You can find out more about the new album at The Cure’s website.