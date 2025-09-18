The Darkness fans better count their lucky stars — they’ve got one more chance to get tickets to a show in a major Australian city.

Tickets are going fast for the band’s summer 2026 tour of Australia and New Zealand. Shows in Auckland, Brisbane, Frankston, and Newcastle are down to the ticket equivalent of fumes, and Hobart and Melbourne shows are sold out. Or at least, they were, since the tour has been extended by one day for an extra Sunday night show in Melbourne.

The tour kicks off in Auckland on Tuesday, February 17th, and wraps up in Melbourne on Sunday, March 8th. Along the way, the UK rock band will perform in major cities including Wellington, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Newcastle, Wollongong, Sydney, Adelaide, Hobart, Fremantle, and Frankston (see full dates below).

The tour follows their 2024 Permission to Land 20th anniversary shows and will feature songs from their new album Dreams on Toast, released in March. Tracks like “I Hate Myself” and “The Longest Kiss” are set to appear alongside the band’s classic hits.

Since their 2003 debut, The Darkness have sold over 1.5 million albums in the UK and won multiple awards, including three BRIT Awards and an Ivor Novello. They remain known for hits like “I Believe in a Thing Called Love” and energetic live shows.

Tickets are on sale now via SBM Presents, and selling very fast.

The Darkness Australia & New Zealand Tour 2026

Presented by SBM Presents

For tickets and more info, visit SBM Presents

Tuesday, February 17th

Powerstation, Auckland, NZ

Wednesday, February 18th

Meow Nui, Wellington, NZ

Friday, February 20th

The Tivoli, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, February 21st

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Sunday, February 22nd

Bar On The Hill, Newcastle, NSW

Wednesday, February 25th

Waves, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, February 27th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, February 28th

Hindley Street, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, March 1st (SOLD OUT)

Odeon, Hobart, TAS

Wednesday, March 4th

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Friday, March 6th

Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC

Saturday, March 7th (SOLD OUT)

Forum, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, March 8th (NEW SHOW)

Forum, Melbourne, VIC