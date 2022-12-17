Sydney rockers The Dead Love have announced that they are officially disbanding following a final show in January 2023.

The grunge act, consisting of Stevie Knight, Miles Cochrane and Clint Ossington, first formed The Dead Love back in 2010 and revealed the sad news in a lengthy post to social media earlier this week.

In the heartfelt statement, bassist Clint Ossington revealed that the trio had made “the very tough decision to lay TDL to rest.”

“It was over 12 years ago Stevie [Knight, frontman] hit me up to come over and hangout to hear some demos and ideas he had for a side project, not knowing each other from anything more than seeing each other play around the traps in other projects, this could have gone a few ways…” Ossington said.

“Fortunately that night we instantly clicked on the ideas and it ended up consisting of shit loads of beers and a shut the fuck up from Stevie’s parents at 4am in the morning because we were still up vibing ideas and stamping our feet to tunes that would soon set in stone a collective shortly after named THE DEAD LOVE. (Let’s just say I didn’t I make it for dinner)”

He continued: “From that night and now for Over 12 years, TDL has been unbreakable, releasing 3 albums an EP, a bunch of other singles, videos, live performances, countless tours with so many great bands and legends met along the way and in places we only ever dreamt we’d be playing all over the world! TDL made its way into people’s ears and hearts all over the globe, even when they tried to ignore us we kept going, touring off our own backs and building a loyal following all over the world, you know who you are, we see you and we thank you.

“But as life takes its inevitable turns and our focuses both creatively and in life have shifted over time, rather than fade away slowly we’ve made the very tough decision to lay TDL to rest.”

He concluded by saying a huge thank you to all of the band’s supporters.

“Friends, Fans and Family we truly thank you, you’re absolutely a huge part of the reason we’ve pushed on this long.”

