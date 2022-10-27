Bluesfest Touring has announced a third and final show in Sydney for The Doobie Brothers due to extra demand.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will now perform at the city’s State Theatre on Tuesday, April 4th 2023, in addition to the following two days (see full details below). The band’s Wednesday and Thursday shows sold out within just one week of going on sale.

The Doobie Brothers are bringing their 50th anniversary tour Down Under to Bluesfest next year, celebrating five wonderful decades of music. The tour kicked off last year, reuniting Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and John McFee back on the road together for the first time in over 25 years.

Boasting one of the most loyal fan bases in music, selling more than 48 million albums, and winning four Grammy Awards, it’s a testament to their longevity that The Doobie Brothers continue to write and record new material to this day.

“The classic line-up of The Doobie Brothers are back together and touring after 25 years. They are playing three intimate shows in Sydney at the State Theatre,” Festival Director Peter Noble OAM says.

“The Doobies will play a two hour plus show, which includes ALL the hits. This third show will sell out, so don’t say we didn’t warn you”.

Tickets for the band’s third and final show go on sale this Friday, October 2023 at 9am local time. You can check out the full dates and ticket information for The Doobie Brothers shows below. The rest of the Bluesfest 2023 lineup can also be found here.

THE DOOBIE BROTHERS BLUESFEST TOURING SHOWS

Tickets available via Ticketmaster

Tuesday, April 4th 2023 (NEW SHOW)

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Wednesday, April 5th 2023 (SOLD OUT)

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, April 6th 2023 (SOLD OUT)

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW