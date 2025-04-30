Big news for The Dreggs today.

The Sunshine Coast indie-folk duo – Paddy Macrae and Zane Harris – have just revealed their second album, The Art of Uncommon Practice, along with a fresh new single.

“Get Knocked Down” is their latest track, a lively guitar-driven track co-written and co-produced with Matt Corby and Chris Collins.

“‘Get Knocked Down’ is all about the experiences of getting older,” Macrae shares. “Some embrace it with open arms, while others struggle with the concept of aging. It’s a song that touches on the internal conflict about the balance of feeling older while understanding that getting older doesn’t mean you are running out of time. It’s a song about reminding yourself that while reminiscing on past times may lead to feeling older, it’s also important to accept that there is still time to achieve your goals, whatever they may be. ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE DREGGS (@thedreggsmusic)

“Get Knocked Down” follows earlier singles “We Don’t Talk” and “Stay the Night”, all set to appear on The Art of Uncommon Practice, out Friday, July 25th.

To celebrate, The Dreggs are hitting the road for a national headline tour this July. They’ll be joined by Perth band South Summit and dreamy pop newcomer Holly Hebe, with shows lined up in Melbourne, Adelaide, Sydney, and Brisbane. General tickets go on sale at 10am this Friday, May 2nd.

They’re also jumping behind the mic for their first-ever triple j Like A Version this week.

2025 is already shaping up to be a huge year for The Dreggs. They’ve played slots at Party in the Paddock and Yours and Owls, with more festival stages in their sights. There are headline shows planned across the UK, Europe, Canada, and the US too.

Last year saw the band sell over 20,000 tickets across Australia and pack out headline shows across Europe and the UK. Their single “Give Myself to You” also went platinum.

The Dreggs’ “Get Knocked Down” is out now.

The Dreggs Australia Tour 2025

With South Summit & Holly Hebe

General tickets go on sale at 10am Friday, May 2nd via thedreggsmusic.com

Friday, July 18th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne

Saturday, July 19th

Hindley St Music Hall, Adelaide

Friday, July 25th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney

Saturday, July 26th

The Tivoli, Brisbane