More exciting acts have been announced for The Eighty-Six, Melbourne’s new community festival. 

Taking place between October 23rd and October 31st, The Eighty-Six will be held at venues along a certain Melbourne tram route – you guessed it, the 86 line between Preston and Northcote.

After the likes of Built to Spill, Los Bitchos, and Connie Constance were already announced to be performing at the festival, a slew of new artists have been confirmed to be on the lineup.

DJ Theo Parrish will perform at Northcote Theatre on Sunday, October 29th, bringing some Detroit sound to Inner Melbourne.

Unknown T, one of the most renowned names in UK drill, will perform at The Eighty-Six on his first trip Down Under. He’ll take to the Croxton Bandroom stage on Thursday, October 26th.

In an Australian exclusive, Happy Mondays legend Bez will hold a talk at Thornbury Theatre on Monday, October 23rd – expect wild Manchester stories aplenty.

You can check out all of the newly announced shows – and the previously announced ones – below.

Of all the Melbourne tram lines to get its own music festival, it had to be the 86 – comical singer-songwriter The Bedroom Philosopher immortalised the Preston-Northcote tram on his 2010 album, Songs from the 86 Tram, which featured the wonderful “Northcote (So Hungover)”.

More information about The Eighty-Six can be found here.

The Eighty-Six Lineup

New Acts

Theo Parrish (Detroit/Sound Signature) – All Day Long 

Sunday, 29 October
Northcote Theatre

Ros Bandt & Ariel Kalma (Australia/France) – Australian Exclusive

Monday, 30 October
Northcote Uniting Church

Unknown T (UK) – Australian Premiere

Thursday, 26 October
The Croxton Bandroom

Bez (UK) In Conversation ‘The Nine Lives of a Happy Monday” – Aus Exclusive

Monday, 23 October
Thornbury Theatre

Dennis Bovell (UK) – Australian Exclusive

Friday, 27 October
Bar 303

The Preston Records Revue – A Tribute to Graeme Thomas

Sunday, 29 October
Thornbury Bowls Club

New Shows

Otoboke Beaver (Japan) w/ Gut Health

Tue 24 Oct
Thornbury Theatre

Los Bitchos (USA) w/ Bananagun, Cool Sounds & redlab (DJ)

Thu 26 Oct
Thornbury Theatre

Previously Announced

Built to Spill (USA)

Tuesday, 24 October
Northcote Social Club

Wednesday, 25 October
Northcote Social Club

Thursday, 26 October
Northcote Social Club

Makaya McCraven (USA) — Australian Premiere 

Wednesday, 25 October
The Croxton

How Long Gone Live (USA) — Australian Exclusive 

Sunday 29 October
Thornbury Theatre

Connie Constance (UK) — Australian Premiere 

Monday 23 October
Northcote Social Club

