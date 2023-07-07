More exciting acts have been announced for The Eighty-Six, Melbourne’s new community festival.

Taking place between October 23rd and October 31st, The Eighty-Six will be held at venues along a certain Melbourne tram route – you guessed it, the 86 line between Preston and Northcote.

After the likes of Built to Spill, Los Bitchos, and Connie Constance were already announced to be performing at the festival, a slew of new artists have been confirmed to be on the lineup.

DJ Theo Parrish will perform at Northcote Theatre on Sunday, October 29th, bringing some Detroit sound to Inner Melbourne.

Unknown T, one of the most renowned names in UK drill, will perform at The Eighty-Six on his first trip Down Under. He’ll take to the Croxton Bandroom stage on Thursday, October 26th.

In an Australian exclusive, Happy Mondays legend Bez will hold a talk at Thornbury Theatre on Monday, October 23rd – expect wild Manchester stories aplenty.

You can check out all of the newly announced shows – and the previously announced ones – below.

Of all the Melbourne tram lines to get its own music festival, it had to be the 86 – comical singer-songwriter The Bedroom Philosopher immortalised the Preston-Northcote tram on his 2010 album, Songs from the 86 Tram, which featured the wonderful “Northcote (So Hungover)”.

More information about The Eighty-Six can be found here.