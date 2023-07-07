More exciting acts have been announced for The Eighty-Six, Melbourne’s new community festival.
Taking place between October 23rd and October 31st, The Eighty-Six will be held at venues along a certain Melbourne tram route – you guessed it, the 86 line between Preston and Northcote.
After the likes of Built to Spill, Los Bitchos, and Connie Constance were already announced to be performing at the festival, a slew of new artists have been confirmed to be on the lineup.
DJ Theo Parrish will perform at Northcote Theatre on Sunday, October 29th, bringing some Detroit sound to Inner Melbourne.
Unknown T, one of the most renowned names in UK drill, will perform at The Eighty-Six on his first trip Down Under. He’ll take to the Croxton Bandroom stage on Thursday, October 26th.
In an Australian exclusive, Happy Mondays legend Bez will hold a talk at Thornbury Theatre on Monday, October 23rd – expect wild Manchester stories aplenty.
You can check out all of the newly announced shows – and the previously announced ones – below.
Of all the Melbourne tram lines to get its own music festival, it had to be the 86 – comical singer-songwriter The Bedroom Philosopher immortalised the Preston-Northcote tram on his 2010 album, Songs from the 86 Tram, which featured the wonderful “Northcote (So Hungover)”.
More information about The Eighty-Six can be found here.
The Eighty-Six Lineup
New Acts
Theo Parrish (Detroit/Sound Signature) – All Day Long
Sunday, 29 October
Northcote Theatre
Ros Bandt & Ariel Kalma (Australia/France) – Australian Exclusive
Monday, 30 October
Northcote Uniting Church
Unknown T (UK) – Australian Premiere
Thursday, 26 October
The Croxton Bandroom
Bez (UK) In Conversation ‘The Nine Lives of a Happy Monday” – Aus Exclusive
Monday, 23 October
Thornbury Theatre
Dennis Bovell (UK) – Australian Exclusive
Friday, 27 October
Bar 303
The Preston Records Revue – A Tribute to Graeme Thomas
Sunday, 29 October
Thornbury Bowls Club
New Shows
Otoboke Beaver (Japan) w/ Gut Health
Tue 24 Oct
Thornbury Theatre
Los Bitchos (USA) w/ Bananagun, Cool Sounds & redlab (DJ)
Thu 26 Oct
Thornbury Theatre
Previously Announced
Built to Spill (USA)
Tuesday, 24 October
Northcote Social Club
Wednesday, 25 October
Northcote Social Club
Thursday, 26 October
Northcote Social Club
Makaya McCraven (USA) — Australian Premiere
Wednesday, 25 October
The Croxton
How Long Gone Live (USA) — Australian Exclusive
Sunday 29 October
Thornbury Theatre
Connie Constance (UK) — Australian Premiere
Monday 23 October
Northcote Social Club