The Flaming Lips have released another single from their forthcoming album, in the form of a new track and video for ‘You n Me Sellin’ Weed’.

With their next record American Head due out in September, the band have unveiled the new single with its own video clip. The hazy effort pairs well with the sun-soaked music video, following the blurry journey of Wayne Coyne in a car.

As Consequence Of Sound reports, the video was directed by George Salisbury, and was produced in quarantine.

It’s far from the up-tempo track you might associate with a name like ‘You n Me Sellin’ Weed’, and instead, The Flaming Lips have given us a mellow, slow-burner which begins to gather momentum, and is full of psychedelic moments.

American Head, the follow-up to 2019’s Kings Mouth, is due to be released on Friday, September 11th. So far we’ve been gifted four singles ahead of its release, including ‘Flowers Of Neptune 9’ featuring Kasey Musgraves.

Since then we’ve head ‘My Religion Is You’, while the first single to be unveiled was titled ‘Dinosaurs On The Mountain’.

COS suggests that the forthcoming record is their 21st album, but the band have arguably released only 15 if you don’t include collaborative LPs and limited-release collections.

The Flaming Lips made headlines in June when they played a social distancing gig with both crowd and band situated in giant plastic bubbles.

The gig was organised by The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, with each band member in their own plastic bubble while the live audience members watched from inside their own plastic bubbles.

It wasn’t the first time the Oklahoman band have utilised these props, as the giant plastic bubbles were often used by frontman Wayne Coyne’s at gigs in the past.

Check out ‘You n Me Sellin’ Weed’ by The Flaming Lips: