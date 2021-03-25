Get the latest Indie news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

If the world’s first space bubble concert by The Flaming Lips wasn’t wild enough for you – how about the news that the band’s frontman is releasing a cannabis edibles line?

Wayne Coyne, lead singer of the The Flaming Lips, has announced that he’ll releasing the line at the band’s next space bubble concert which is conveniently scheduled for 420 (April 4th, 2021).

They’ve dubbed the line ‘Love Yer Brain’ named after the song on their album OH MY GAWD and it boasts the motto of “Cannabis For Creative Humans”.

The first offerings being released of ‘Love Yer Brain’ will be a delicious sounding 100mg and 250mg brain-shaped gummies available in watermelon, green apple, and raspberry flavours. The sad news for Aussies is that the goods will only be available at select Oklahoma medical marijuana dispensaries.

According to the press release, the gummies will allow patients to “take a trip inside the brain of Wayne Coyne with cannabis infused edibles crafted in Oklahoma.”

The Flaming Lips dominated headlines in January when, in the midst of Coronavirus, they debuted the – very cool looking – world’s first bubble concert. The unique concert saw the audience members in different giant, inflatable hamster balls and the band members each had their own translucent ball. A camera man said there were 100 bubbles at the show and approximately 200 people there with up to three people in each.

Often littered with colorful balloons and confetti – The Flaming Lips are famous for putting on a helluva a show, and the space bubble concert was no exception. The stage was decked out with balloons galore and featured a very special worded balloon feature spelling out the words, “FUCK YOU COVID-19”.

Speaking to Rolling Stone about the one-of-a-kind concert, Coyne said: “The job of the Flaming Lips is to get you in a room, get you excited, get you to forget about the world’s problems and entertain you for an hour.”

“But if we do that without this pretty radical protection, then we’re going to kill you.”

Listen to ‘Love Yer Brain’ by The Flaming Lips: