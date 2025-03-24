The Fray are heading Down Under this December to celebrate 20 years of How to Save a Life, the chart-topping album that put them on the map.

As part of their global tour, the pop-rock band will make stops across Australia. They kick off in Perth at Metro City on Wednesday, December 3rd, then move to Brisbane’s Eatons Hill Hotel on Friday, December 5th, Sydney’s Enmore Theatre on Saturday, December 6th, and finish up in Melbourne at the Forum on Sunday, December 7th.

Artist pre-sale tickets go on sale on Thursday, March 27th at 10am (sign up here). General tickets go on sale on Tuesday, April 1st at 10am (here). For more info, visit www.teglive.com.au.

Originally released in 2005, How to Save a Life became one of the biggest albums of the 2000s, featuring massive hits like “Over My Head (Cable Car)” and the 5x Platinum title track. The song dominated the Billboard Hot 100 for 58 weeks and became an emotional staple of Grey’s Anatomy, forever locking The Fray into pop culture history.

The Fray’s rise was massive – 4 million albums, 20 million singles sold, four GRAMMY nominations, three Billboard Music Awards, and a devoted global fanbase.

“We wrote songs in our parents’ basements and our grandpa’s barn, dreaming of playing our music with the world one day. We never imagined that the songs from How to Save a Life would still hold new meaning 20 years later,” said lead vocalist Joe King.

“It’s an incredible honour to celebrate the album’s 20th anniversary with our Australian fans. We can’t wait to perform these songs and share our stories with you. Come sing with us – we’ll see you in December!”

And it’s not just about nostalgia with The Fray promising new music later this year.

