The man behind the Spice Girls has launched a new band named The Future X that was formed on TikTok.

Simon Fuller launched a competition where contestants auditioned via TikTok video with the hashtag #NextInMusic, which generated over 300 million views.

The final group chosen is made up of seven members, three singers Angie Green, Luke Brown and Maci Wood and four dancers Jayna Hughes, Sasha Marie, Tray Taylor and Drew Venegas.

“We have spent a year working in partnership with TikTok to find the best talent on their platform and I am thrilled with the resulting group.

“The Future X combines everything that is exciting about contemporary young artists: Authenticity, confidence, empowerment and a unique balance between extraordinary dancers and iconic singers,” Fuller said.

“Simon and his team are always at the forefront of music and cultural trends, and we’re delighted they’ve worked with TikTok to find exciting new talent in this way,” Ole Obermann, global head of music at TikTok added.

“TikTok is where new music creators and artists are finding their voice, sharing their creativity and inspiring others to do the same – so it feels right that The Future X has come together from emerging TikTok talent.

“We can’t wait to see what the band achieve and know our community will love sharing in their journey and of course their music through their presence on TikTok.”

The seven band memebers have moved in together in Malibu and are working on recording music. They have live shows slated for March this year.

E.l.f. cosmetics have now launched a TikTok competition of their own, to find makeup artists to work with Future X. Applicants can audition by uploading a video on the social media platform with the hashtag #elfitup until Feb 1.

Check out ‘This Kind Of Love’ by The Future X: