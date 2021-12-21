If you missed out on the Spice Girls 2019 reunion tour – or you were in attendance and you’re just looking for another live girl power fix – then you could be in luck.

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, Sporty Spice herself has confirmed that the girl group are “constantly” talking about doing another reunion tour.

When stand in host Howard Mandel asked Mel C whether the group would do another reunion, the pop star reply was promising.

“I really hope so,” she said. “We’re talking about it. We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan. We did these amazing stadium shows two years ago. It was the best thing we’ve ever done. The creative was so incredible. We had the best time.”

While Mel C didn’t mention anything about Australia, she did say that the group had to “come back to the US, [because] our fans here are amazing”.

In 2019 the Spice Girls tour consisted of Mel B, Geri Halliwell and Emma Bunton – Victoria Beckham declined the invitation. The tour, called Spice World, saw the women tour around the UK for three weeks and perform ten stadium shows.

Earlier this year, Mel C said that there was a possibility the girl group would record new music.

“You know what, I think, when we talk about new music, we feel very nervous,” she admitted on the Pop Shop Podcast. “Because obviously we had such great success, and we have such a great back catalog. And we wouldn’t want to force anything. And we wouldn’t want to do anything that wasn’t good enough, you know?

“So we’ve always said if an opportunity came up and we felt… it was quite organic that it happens, then we would do it. But we kind of don’t wanna force it.”

