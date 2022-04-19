Mongolian rockers The HU have announced they’ll be returning to Australia on tour this August.

Beginning in Melbourne on August 3rd, the band will head to Brisbane and Adelaide, before ending in Sydney on August 7th (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 22nd at 10am. My Live Nation members can access the pre-sale earlier on Wednesday, April 20th at 10am, which concludes on Friday at 9am (head to livenation.com.au for more information).

The metal favourites rose to worldwide prominence after the release of their 2019 debut album The Gereg, which reached number 11 on the ARIA Albums Chart. The album also debuted at number on the World Album and Top New Artist Charts.

It quickly gained them some notable celebrity fans: Papa Roach’s Jacoby Shaddix called the band “the real deal”, while even Sir Elton John hailed them as “my band of the year” on his Beats 1 Rocket Hour show. A deluxe edition of The Gereg was released one year later in 2020, featuring guest appearances by Shaddix, U.S. rock outfit From Ashes to New, and Halestorm’s Lzzy Hale.

The HU have been preparing The Gereg‘s follow-up, with their highly-anticipated sophomore album set for release later this year from Better Noise Music. The Black Thunder Tour will offer fans the opportunity to hear new music from the forthcoming album.

Check out ‘Song of Women’ by The HU ft. Lzzy Hale:

The HU Black Thunder Australia Tour 2022

Live Nation pre-sale: Wednesday, April 20th, 10am – Friday, April 22nd, 9am

General sale: Friday, April 22nd, 10am

Tickets via livenation.com.au and thehuofficial.com

Wednesday, August 3rd

170 Russell, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, August 5th

Eatons Hill Hotel, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, August 6th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, August 7th

Roundhouse, Sydney, NSW