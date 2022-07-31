It looks like Ne-Yo and Crystal Renay’s relationship is over. Again.

Renay took to social media to sensationally blast her husband, sharing a screenshot on Instagram of a note she wrote. “8 years of lies and deception. 8 years of unknowingly sharing my life and husband with numerous of women who sell their bodies to him unprotected,” the note said. “To say I’m heartbroken and disgusted is an understatement. To ask me to stay and accept it is absolutely insane.”

Renay’s note continued: “I choose me, I choose my happiness and health and my respect. I gained 3 beautiful children out of this but nothing else but wasted years and heartache. I ask that you all please stop sending me videos or information of him cheating because what he does is no longer my concern.

“I am not a victim. I’m choosing to stand tall with my head held high. If someone can’t love you the way you deserve then it’s up to you to love yourself. With no hate in my heart I wish him nothing but the best.”

Renay’s relationship with the R&B icon has been highly fractured over the years. After marrying in 2016 and having a son, Shaffer, in the same year, and another son, Roman, in 2018, the pair announced their marriage was coming to an end in 2020.

Ne-Yo withdrew his divorce case soon afterwards, with the couple reconciling during the COVID-19 pandemic. At the time, the singer spoke to The Talk about the situation. “Before the quarantine happened, we were definitely talking divorce, and the quarantine forced us to sit still, block out the noise from the world – you know the world can get very, very loud, and we tend to let the world’s opinion mean more in certain situations than it should.

After Crystal’s shocking Instagram post, social media has been discussing Ne-Yo’s legacy. “Neyo (sic) wrote some of the greatest love songs for Beyonce, Rihanna and himself then his wife is out here saying he’s a scumbag fucking escorts daily on Instagram,” wrote someone on Twitter.

“She’s acting surprised when he had his first wife tie her tubes then left her for this current one to have kids. He’s been consistent in being horrible,” claimed someone else.

Several others noted that Ne-Yo actually liked his wife’s Instagram post. “neyo liking his wife’s post about how for 8 years he cheated on her with multiple prostitutes is wildddddd,” wrote one Twitter user.

