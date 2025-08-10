Bailey Zimmerman has released a sun-soaked desert video for “Lost”, his collaboration with The Kid LAROI from his newly dropped second album, Different Night Same Rodeo.

The visual showcases the contrasting personas of both artists against Nevada’s scorching landscape (watch below).

The playful clip features Zimmerman commanding a Chevy SEMA truck while LAROI travels in luxury within a black limousine. The video sees Zimmerman performing donuts around the stationary limo as him and LAROI trade verses.

“Where do I go from here? / ‘Cause baby I’m going nowhere fast,” the duo sing on the chorus. “‘Cause half of me disappeared / When those taillights didn’t turn back / Now I’m lost in the memory / Lost in the blue.”

The production presented considerable challenges, with filming taking place in 105-degree heat across Nevada’s desert terrain. Prior to shooting, Zimmerman and LAROI spent time together in Las Vegas, walking the Strip and meeting fans along the way. Custom licence plates were also created for both vehicles featured in the video.

Different Night Same Rodeo represents two years of creative work for Zimmerman, featuring 18 tracks that showcase his evolving sound. The album includes notable collaborations such as “Backup Plan” with Luke Combs and a track with electronic producer Diplo. Additional tracks include “Holy Smokes”, “New to Country”, “When It Was”, and “Everything But Up”.

“2 years of work, 18 songs, and a few dang good friends,” Zimmerman reflected on Instagram following the album’s release. The project was first announced during his performance at CMA Fest’s Spotify House in June, where he described it as “something different” and the album he was “supposed to put out.”

LAROI, meanwhile, recently dropped his Song of the Summer contender “HOW DOES IT FEEL?”, a collaboration with Thundercat.

Alongside the release, LAROI shared a slick video filmed inside the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, showing off his dance moves amid the venue’s stylish and iconic interiors.