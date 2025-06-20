Does The Kid LAROI have a Song of the Summer contender on his hands?

The Redfern-raised, LA-based artist is hoping so with today’s release of “HOW DOES IT FEEL?”, featuring none other than Thundercat on bass.

Alongside the release, LAROI shared a slick new video filmed inside the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, showing off his dance moves amid the venue’s stylish and iconic interiors — see for yourself below.

The Redfern-raised, LA-based artist announced the single on social media earlier this week with the caption, “SUMMER STARTS THIS FRIDAY…”

The new track follows LAROI’s first release of 2025, “ALL I WANT IS YOU”.

Recently, LAROI also appeared on ONEFOUR’s new album, featuring on the single “Distant Strangers” alongside UK artist Imogen Heap.

Last year, he dropped “APEROL SPRITZ” and “GIRLS”, which was hailed as a Song of the Summer contender, “Heaven,” a “BABY I’M BACK” remix with Gunna, and “STILL YOURS,” the latter of which featured on his Prime Video documentary, Kids Are Growing Up: A Story About a Kid Named Laroi.

He wrapped up the year with a massive homecoming tour in Australia in November, joined by Migos frontman Quavo and Sydney’s own ONEFOUR. This tour marked a major step up from LAROI’s first headlining Australian tour in 2022. He also performed at the NRL Grand Final set at Accor Stadium.

The rapper was touring in support of his debut album, THE FIRST TIME, which debuted at #3 on the ARIA Album Chart. The record features major collaborations with BTS’ Jung Kook, Central Cee, Youngboy Never Broke Again, d4vd, and more.

The Kid LAROI’s “HOW DOES IT FEEL?” is out now.