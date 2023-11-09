The Kid Laroi has released his highly-anticipated debut album, The First Time.

The record follows the Australian rapper’s breakthrough 2020 mixtape, F*ck Love, which was expanded and reissued several times as Laroi’s popularity grew thanks to hits like “Without You”, “Go” (featuring Juice WRLD), and especially “Stay” with Justin Bieber.

The Kid Laroi has been sharing songs from his debut album throughout the year, dropping the album’s first single, “Love Again”, back in January. Since then, he’s also shared “Kids Are Growing Up”, “Where Does Your Spirit Go”, “Too Much” (featuring BTS’ Jung Kook and Central Cee), “What Just Happened”, and “Bleed”.

The First Time also features additional collaborations with YoungBoy Never Broke Again and Robert Glasper (“Call Me Instead”), as well as d4vd (“The Line”). You can listen to the album – and view the full tracklist – below.

At the start of the year, Laroi dropped a teasing trailer for his debut album. Grainy clips showed the artist smoking and hanging out with friends. “The first time you fall in love. The first time you get caught. The first time you feel shame. The first real kiss,” he said in a voiceover in the video.

Laroi’s album has already been receiving mostly positive reviews. “Angsty debut has moments of thrilling intensity,” The Guardian wrote today.

The Kid Laroi’s The First Time is out now.

The First Time tracklist:

1. “Sorry”

2. “Bleed”

3. “I Thought That I Needed You”

4. “Where Do You Sleep?”

5. “Too Much” ft. Jung Kook & Central Cee

6. “Tear Me Apart”

7. “Strangers (Interlude)”

8. “Nights Like This”

9. “What’s The Move?” ft. Baby Drill & Future

10. “Strangers Pt. 2 (Interlude)”

11. “Deserve You”

12. “Call Me Instead” ft. Robert Glasper & NBA YoungBoy

13. “What Went Wrong?”

14. “The Line” ft. d4vd

15. “What Just Happened”

16. “You”

17. “Love Again”

18. “Where Does Your Spirit Go?”

19. “You Never Forgot Your First Time…”

20. “Kids Are Growing Up”