The Killers weren’t mentioned once in the 2021 Grammy Awards nomination list. But if anything’s become clear, they should win an award for how well they’ve channelled their inner Trump on Twitter.

Among the many responses from non-nominees, The Killers decided to bring Trump-related satire to the table. And if post comments are ever anything to go by, their followers are definitely here for it.

They tweeted, (all in capitals for emphasis), “Observers were not allowed in the counting rooms. We won the Grammys, got loads of legal votes. Bad things happened which our observers were not allowed to see. Never happened before. Dozens of ballots were sent to people who never asked for them!” To top it all off, they added hashtags, #riggedgrammys and #wewon.

On the other hand, there are artists who aren’t taking their lack of success at the 2021 Grammys well at all. After not being nominated for a single category this year, The Weeknd tweeted in the face of adversity – criticising the Grammys critics as being corrupt.

He said, “The Grammys remain corrupt. You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…”

Given the mainstream success of his album, After Hours as well as his single, ‘Blinding Lights’ – a song you were guaranteed to hear this year without really trying, it’s no surprise that The Weeknd isn’t taking the piss.

Over the course of this year, the Las Vegas-based band have certainly been prolific in their music output, releasing their latest album, Imploding The Mirage’ with noteworthy singles, ‘Caution’ and ‘My Own Soul’s Warning’.

Granted that their album and singles alone didn’t reach the same chart heights as The Weeknd, still, neither managed to lock in a single nomination for this year.

But if you think about it, it’d be pretty hard to be salty when you consider how much The Killers have actually killed it over the past two decades. Especially with ‘Mr. Brightside’ recently being announced as having surpassed one billion streams on Spotify.