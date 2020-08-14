The Knife are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the release of their first single on August 14th, 2000 by releasing rarities.

To mark the occasion, the Swedish duo will share previously unreleased music and also add to their Bandcamp catalogue. Karin Dreijer’s Fever Ray records and Olof Dreijer’s solo work are also heading to Bandcamp.

2017’s Live at Terminal 5 is among the albums becoming widely available, getting a release on both digital and physical platforms after its previous Sweden-only release. Rare remixes of ‘Heartbeats’, ‘Pass This On’, and ‘You Take My Breath Away’, as well as their soundtrack to the 2003 Swedish film Hannah Med H are also scheduled for sharing.

The electronic band formed in 1999 and released their debut self-titled album in 2001. This was soon followed by 2003’s internationally-acclaimed Deep Cuts and 2006’s Silent Shout. The Knife’s last album came all the way back in 2013. The band then resurfaced four years later with a live film, album, and photo book commemorating the Shaking the Habitual performances.

The Knife 20th anniversary reissues:

Live at Terminal 5

Hannah Med H OST

“Pass This On” 7″ vinyl

“Heartbeats (The Knife Techno Remix)”

“Heartbeats (Style of Eye Remix)”

“You Take My Breath Away (Mylo Remix)”

“You Take My Breath Away (Puppetmasters Club Remix)”

“You Take My Breath Away (MHC Remix)”

“Pass This On (M.A.N.D.Y. Remix)”

“Pass This On (M.A.N.D.Y. Instrumental)”

“Pass This On (M.A.N.D.Y. Knifer Mix)”

Check out ‘Heartbeats’ by The Knife: