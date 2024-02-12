Following their sold-out run in 2022, The Kooks are making their way back to Australia as soon as April.
Last time they were here, the indie rock favourites were celebrating the 15th anniversary of their mega-hit album Inside In/Inside Out, which went platinum in Australia and quadruple platinum in their home country, the UK.
Since then, they’ve been keeping busy with tours and releasing their sixth studio album, 10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark, featuring the single “Cold Heart”. It’s the follow-up to 2018’s Let’s Go Sunshine, which reached the Top 10 on the U.K. Albums Chart, their fourth album to achieve the feat.
Aussie fans can look forward to hearing their huge catalogue of hits like “Naive”, “Seaside”, and “She Moves in Her Own Way”, plus tunes from their 2014 album Listen, including “Bad Habit” and “Sweet Emotion”.
The tour kicks off in Melbourne on April 30th, followed by shows in Brisbane on May 3rd and Sydney on May 7th. While Down Under, the band will also perform at the Groovin the Moo festival in six regional locations across Australia.
During their Groovin’ the Moo tour, the band will perform at festivals in Wayville, Canberra, Bendigo, Newcastle, the Sunshine Coast, and Bunbury. They’ll share the stage with other artists like Alison Wonderland, DMA’s, The Jungle Giants, San Cisco, Hot Dub Time Machine, and more.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, February 14th at 12pm AEDT. Presale begins on Thursday, February 15th at 12pm AEST (register here).
In a recent social media update, band member Luke Pritchard thanked his Australian fans for the sold-out shows in 2022 and hinted that Kooks’ tickets could make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.
THE KOOKS AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024
Pre sale beings Wednesday 14 February (12PM AEDT)
General sale begins Thursday 15 February (12PM AEDT)
Tuesday 30 April
Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC
Friday 3 May
Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD
Tuesday 7 May
Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW
Sunday 12 May
Metropolis Fremantle, Perth WA
GROOVIN THE MOO 2024
Thursday, 25th April
Adelaide Showground, Wayville SA
Friday, 26th April
Exhibition Park, Canberra ACT
Saturday, 27th April
Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Bendigo VIC
Saturday, May 4th
Foreshore Park, Newcastle
Sunday, May 5th
Sunshine Coast Stadium Precinct, Sunshine Coast QLD
Saturday, May 11th
Hay Park, Bunbury WA