Following their sold-out run in 2022, The Kooks are making their way back to Australia as soon as April.

Last time they were here, the indie rock favourites were celebrating the 15th anniversary of their mega-hit album Inside In/Inside Out, which went platinum in Australia and quadruple platinum in their home country, the UK.

Since then, they’ve been keeping busy with tours and releasing their sixth studio album, 10 Tracks to Echo in the Dark, featuring the single “Cold Heart”. It’s the follow-up to 2018’s Let’s Go Sunshine, which reached the Top 10 on the U.K. Albums Chart, their fourth album to achieve the feat.

Aussie fans can look forward to hearing their huge catalogue of hits like “Naive”, “Seaside”, and “She Moves in Her Own Way”, plus tunes from their 2014 album Listen, including “Bad Habit” and “Sweet Emotion”.

The tour kicks off in Melbourne on April 30th, followed by shows in Brisbane on May 3rd and Sydney on May 7th. While Down Under, the band will also perform at the Groovin the Moo festival in six regional locations across Australia.

During their Groovin’ the Moo tour, the band will perform at festivals in Wayville, Canberra, Bendigo, Newcastle, the Sunshine Coast, and Bunbury. They’ll share the stage with other artists like Alison Wonderland, DMA’s, The Jungle Giants, San Cisco, Hot Dub Time Machine, and more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, February 14th at 12pm AEDT. Presale begins on Thursday, February 15th at 12pm AEST (register here).

In a recent social media update, band member Luke Pritchard thanked his Australian fans for the sold-out shows in 2022 and hinted that Kooks’ tickets could make the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

THE KOOKS AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2024

Pre sale beings Wednesday 14 February (12PM AEDT)

General sale begins Thursday 15 February (12PM AEDT)

Tuesday 30 April

Palais Theatre, Melbourne VIC

Friday 3 May

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane QLD

Tuesday 7 May

Enmore Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday 12 May

Metropolis Fremantle, Perth WA

GROOVIN THE MOO 2024

Thursday, 25th April

Adelaide Showground, Wayville SA

Friday, 26th April

Exhibition Park, Canberra ACT

Saturday, 27th April

Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Bendigo VIC

Saturday, May 4th

Foreshore Park, Newcastle

Sunday, May 5th

Sunshine Coast Stadium Precinct, Sunshine Coast QLD

Saturday, May 11th

Hay Park, Bunbury WA