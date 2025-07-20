The Living End have announced their triumphant return with their first album in eight years, I Only Trust Rock n Roll, set for release on September 26th via BMG.

The punk rock trio have simultaneously unveiled the album’s title track while announcing a nationwide tour to celebrate their long-awaited comeback.

The band’s new album comprises eleven tracks that represent what is described as their “leanest, fiercest, most locked-and-loaded statement to date.” This return to form wasn’t without its challenges, as the veteran rockers grappled with how to recapture their youthful fire whilst acknowledging their 25-year legacy.

Frontman Chris Cheney, who was living in the US during the George Floyd murder, subsequent riots, and the pandemic, found these turbulent events providing ample inspiration.

The creative process began with the track “Roller”, while the recently released single “Strange Place” hit what the band consider their sweet spot, reminiscent of their breakthrough hit “Prisoner of Society”. Meanwhile, “Alfie” emerged as the album’s hard-hitting opener.

Cheney explains their sonic approach: “We did not want to make a big, over-the-top record with a hundred parts. We’ve made those records. This one had to sound like a slick machine. Trim the fat. Yeah, there are those harmonies and extra guitar bits. But a big part of the writing was knowing what a song didn’t need.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The band are particularly excited to bring these new tracks to the stage. Bassist Scott Owen notes, “We’ve been through a lot together, and we’ve learned when to get out of each other’s way. At the end of the day, it’s about three guys, plugged in, going for it. No tricks. Songs that hit hard and mean something.” Drummer Andy Strachan adds, “The best gigs are when we come off completely rooted. We leave nothing behind.”

The upcoming tour promises an extraordinary experience for fans, featuring two massive sets each night. The first set will showcase select tracks from I Only Trust Rock n Roll alongside their greatest hits from the past three decades, including “White Noise”, “Roll On”, and “Who’s Gonna Save Us”.

The second set will take audiences back to where it all began, with the band performing their iconic self-titled debut album in its entirety, featuring classics like “All Torn Down”, “Second Solution”, and “Prisoner of Society”, along with every other track from that groundbreaking record.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 25th at 10am local time. Fans who pre-order the new album will receive access to the tour pre-sale, which starts Thursday, July 24th from 10am local time until Friday, July 25th at 9am local time.

The Living End’s I Only Trust Rock n Roll is out September 26th via BMG (pre-order here).

The Living End 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by Triple M

Ticket information available via thelivingend.com.au

FORTITUDE MUSIC HALL, BRISBANE

SATURDAY 8 NOVEMBER

HINDLEY STREET MUSIC HALL, ADELAIDE

FRIDAY 14 NOVEMBER

LIVE AT THE GARDENS, ROYAL BOTANIC GARDENS, MELBOURNE

SATURDAY 22 NOVEMBER

All ages

FREMANTLE PRISON, FREMANTLE

SATURDAY 29 NOVEMBER

ON THE STEPS, SYDNEY OPERA HOUSE FORECOURT

FRIDAY 12 DECEMBER

All ages