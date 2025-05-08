Aussie rock trio The Living End will play two intimate shows following the release of their latest single.

The Melbourne-based group have been gearing up for big news after appearing playing in the Red Hot Summer Tour and playing to a packed crowd at a last-minute show in Melbourne’s Punters Club on Wednesday.

They’ll return to the stage at the Corner Hotel in Melbourne on May 15th, coinciding with the release of their first single since 2019, “Alfie”, before taking to the Metro Theatre in Sydney the following day.

Singer-songwriter Chris Cheney said the track was the simplest he’s written for the band since “our first album”, The Living End in 1998, and harkens back to the band’s early days.

“It’s a shot in the arm. It’s a homecoming and a rediscovery. It’s TLE embracing minimalism and plugging back in to the raw uplifting power of a three chord rock n roll song; cause dammit they matter! Stripped, chopped and straight to the point,’ said Cheney.

“At its core, The Living End has always been somewhere between AC/DC, Little Richard and The Clash. Who is Alfie? Alfie is rock n roll. Alfie is the music Industry. Alfie is the roadies forced to get regular jobs after Covid crippled the local scene. Alfie is radio.

“Venues are closing their doors, radio doesn’t play enough local artists, touring is getting harder and harder. It all feels like it’s in a coma. Alfie is a wake up call.”

The Living End exploded onto the scene in 1997 with the release of EP Second Solution/Prisoners of War, peaking at fourth on the ARIA singles chart and giving the band a launching pad for their debut album the following year which hit the top of the ARIA Albums Chart.

The album would go on to be featured in the book “100 best Australian Albums” by John O’Donnell, Toby Creswell, and Craig Mathieson.

Tickets to both the Melbourne and Sydney shows go on sale at midday on Friday, May 9th.

You can pre-save The Living End’s “Alfie” here.

More information on their live shows, can be found here.

The Living End’s pop-up shows

Thursday May 15th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC

Friday May 16th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW