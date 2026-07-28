The Lost Paradise 2026 lineup has been revealed.

This year’s edition of the beloved festival features five days of live music, art, and culture, with a diverse lineup that champions the festival’s electronic DNA while retaining an underground edge.

John Summit, Skepta, KI/KI, Overmono, Armand Van Helden, Ewan McVicar, Sam Alfred, and Nia Archives lead the way, all heading to Glenworth Valley at the end of the year.

Chaos in the CBD, DJ Seinfeld, Hot Dub Time Machine, The Jungle Giants, Memphis LK, and many more also feature on the bill.

Check out the full lineup below. According to a press release, “more selectors, producers and local heroes” will be announced closer to the festival.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Wednesday, August 5th at 10am AEST. The pre-sale begins on Tuesday, August 4th at 10am AEST.

Ticket reservations are open now until Saturday, August 1st at 6pm AEST. Ticket reservations will be fulfilled on Monday, August 3rd at 10am AEST.

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“If the last four years are anything to go by, the festival’s community of like-minded dancers, diggers, dreamers, seekers, artists and creators are urged to once again snap up their tickets quickly,” the press release states.

Lost Paradise 2026

Presented by Finely Tuned

Ticket information available here

Monday, December 28th-Friday, January 1st

Glenworth Valley, NSW

Lineup

JOHN SUMMIT, SKEPTA, KI/KI, OVERMONO

ARMAND VAN HELDEN, NIA ARCHIVES

EWAN MCVICAR, SAM ALFRED

A-Z:

BENWAL, CALEB JACKSON, CHAOS IN THE CBD, DAMEEEELA, DART, DEAN TURNLEY, DJ SEINFELD (LIVE), DRIFTING CLOUDS, FLAVA D, HAMDI, HARRY HAYES, HELENA LAUWAERT, HOT DUB TIME MACHINE, JAMBACK, JAMES PEPPER B2B BARON VON TRAX, JAYDA G, JOB JOBSE, THE JUNGLE GIANTS, KIROLLUS, KYLE STARKEY, LOODS, LUUK VAN DIJK, MEMPHIS LK, MELLA DEE, NED BENNETT, NOT WITHOUT FRIENDS (EXT. SET), OSMOSIS JONES, PARTIBOI69, PRETTY GIRL (LIVE), RIORDAN, ROSSI., SAINT LUDO, SALUTE, SOUL MASS TRANSIT SYSTEM, STACIE FIELDS, SUPERGLOSS, TOMMY HOLOHAN, TWOFACED, WILLO

+ MORE