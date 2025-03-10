The Mary Wallopers are set to make their return to Australia this September.

The group will play five big shows in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Thirroul, and Melbourne.

The tour kicks off on Tuesday, September 9th at Astor Theatre in Perth, WA, followed by Friday, September 12th at Princess Theatre in Brisbane, QLD. The next stop is Saturday, September 13th at Enmore Theatre in Sydney, NSW, followed by Wednesday, September 17th at Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul, NSW. The tour wraps up on Friday, September 19th at Forum Theatre in Melbourne, VIC.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Monday, March 17th (11am local time) find out more here. Frontier members can access the Members presale on Thursday, March 13th (11am local time) see here for details.

Currently on their UK tour, The Mary Wallopers have kept a hectic schedule over the past two years, playing at Glastonbury and packing out major venues across the UK, US, and Europe. Their relentless touring has been a key factor in their rapid rise to fame.

Claimed as “Ireland’s most outspoken group” by The Independent, The Mary Wallopers – led by brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy – caught the spotlight in 2020 with their lockdown YouTube shows. The group set up a temporary pub at home, livestreaming sessions of traditional Irish music. Their cheeky and rebellious spirit shone through, drawing a global audience and leading to gigs around the world.

With the success of their 2023 second album Irish Rock ‘n’ Roll and 2024 EP Home Boys Home, The Guardian declared The Mary Wallopers a “word-of-mouth live phenomenon.”

NME praised the group for amassing an international following in just a few years, calling their rambunctious reinterpretations of classic Irish songs “injecting a thrillingly contemporary political zeal into a songbook that was dying to be dragged into the 21st century.”