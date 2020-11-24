To mark their 20th anniversary, The National will reissue their self-titled debut as well as two other albums.

Next year, The National will mark the 20th anniversary of their self-titled debut, The National. While it was certainly not the first time the band had recorded music, it did set the tone for what would go on to become one of the most acclaimed acts of our time.

To mark the occasion, The National have announced reissues of The National and two other releases, Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers (2003) and Cherry Tree EP (2004). The band has also revealed that members of the Cherry Tree Fan Club can buy split-color vinyl versions of the reissues.

Twenty years on from the release of our self-titled debut album, we are reissuing 'The National' along with 2003’s 'Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers' and 2004’s 'Cherry Tree' on 26th February 2021 via @4AD_Official: https://t.co/DiCgoO2UbX pic.twitter.com/3UykYAdA0Y — The National (@TheNational) November 24, 2020

Looking at the milestones in the band’s illustrious career, fans may guess why we are getting these three albums in particular. The National was representative of much of The National’s early indie Americana sound. Over 12 tracks, the band painted a perfect picture of their ethos, the alternative bend in which paved the way for 2003’s acclaimed Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers.

Receiving positive reviews across the board, Sad Songs For Dirty Lovers was also the embarking of a fruitful journey with Peter Katis, who went on to produce Alligator (2005) and Boxer (2007).

Both became seminal albums for the band — Alligator is consistently ranked among the top albums of the 2000s, while tracks from Boxer have accompanied some of the greatest pop-culture phenomena we know, including Barack Obama’s 2008 presidential campaign.

Resting comfortably in between them is 2004’s Cherry Tree (EP), which marked a serious professional transition for the band. The album’s acclaim landed them a spot touring with The Walkmen and also became the eventual roadways to quitting their jobs and signing with Beggars Banquet Label.

Check out ‘Cherry Tree’ by The National: