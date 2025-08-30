The Neighbourhood have officially reunited after a three-year hiatus, bringing back all original members including drummer Brandon Fried, who was previously dismissed from the band in 2022.

The alternative rock band announced their return through an Instagram Story post on Friday (as per Rolling Stone), revealing that the reunification occurred in November 2024. The band, consisting of vocalist Jesse Rutherford, guitarists Zachary Abels and Jeremiah Freedman, bassist Michael Margott, and Fried, had been on an indefinite break since November 2021.

“In November 2021, after 10 years together, The Neighbourhood went on an indefinite hiatus,” the band stated. “As we entered our early 30s, we were faced with life outside of the band for the first time in our adult lives. Breakups, family struggles, and personal challenges.”

The hiatus became more complicated in late 2022 when Fried was removed from the band following allegations of inappropriate behaviour. Maria Zardoya of the Marías accused the drummer of groping her under a table, describing him as a “complete creep.” The Neighbourhood acted swiftly, dismissing Fried from their lineup.

Fried publicly acknowledged his actions and apologised to Zardoya, attributing his behaviour to substance abuse issues. “It was a reflection of who I become while under the influence,” he admitted, promising to seek help for his problems.

The band’s latest statement addresses Fried’s dismissal and subsequent rehabilitation journey. “In November 2022, it became evident that Brandon’s struggles with substance abuse needed immediate attention, and we agreed it was best for him to step away and focus on his recovery,” they explained.

The band expressed gratitude to those who brought the incident to light, stating: “To those who spoke up and helped bring this to light, thank you. Your courage helped us get our friend the support he needed.”

The Neighbourhood praised Fried’s progress during his time away from the band. “We are proud of Brandon, the changes he has made, and the progress he continues to make in his life. Being in each other’s lives for over 20 years, when one of us is going through something, it impacts all of us.”

The band confirmed they “reunited in the studio” in November 2024 and are preparing to share their “next chapter” with fans. Their last release before the hiatus was Chip Chrome & the Mono-Tones in 2020. During the break, Rutherford pursued solo work, releasing &ONE in 2023 and Jesse® in 2024.

“Thank you to everyone who kept the music alive while we were away,” the band wrote. “We couldn’t feel more honored to do what we do and can’t wait to share this next chapter with you.”