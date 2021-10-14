The Red Hot Chili Peppers haven’t released a record in a while but their next album is “almost done” according to Chad Smith.

In a new interview with Rolling Stone, the band’s drummer revealed the band is “getting along great” and that they’re “really listening to each other in a new way.”

The new album offers extra intrigue for fans as it will be the first to feature iconic guitarist John Frusciante since 2006’s Stadium Arcadium. He rejoined in 2019, replacing Josh Klinghoffer.

And despite such a lengthy absence, he’s settled back in quickly according to Smith. “John’s been back for a while now so it feels completely natural,” he said. “He’s so into it. He’s working so hard. We’re all working hard but he’s in there with all the overdubs and the magic that he brings.”

Smith also insisted the band aren’t intent on living up to their successes of the past. “All of our records are just real good snapshots of where we’re at (at) that time,” the drummer said. “You can’t really go, ‘Oh, gee, I hope it’s as good as…’ Then you’re starting to have preconceived notions about what you want to write.”

He continued: “Look, John hasn’t been in our group in ten years. That’s a long time. So of course it’s going to sound different, but it’s gonna sound like the four of us because we do have this special chemistry together. It sounds like Red Hot Chili Peppers, but it’s different and new, and to me that’s great… We really like it and we’re proud of it and it has to start there.”

There’s currently no release date or title for the band’s 12th studio album but Smith did reveal that the record would be released before the Red Hot Chili Peppers begin their huge worldwide stadium tour in the middle of 2022.

