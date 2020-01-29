So-Cal pop punks The Offspring are coming back to Australian this autumn. They’re bringing their Canadian pals Sum 41 along for the ride.

It’s now 21 years since The Offspring’s ‘Pretty Fly (For a White Guy)’ topped triple j’s Hottest 100. It’s also 12 months since a re-polling campaign saw the song come up trumps again.

Australian listeners really bloody love The Offspring, who’ve been coming here for no less than 25 years. The band’s most recent visit was in December 2018 when they headlined the Good Things festival. But that tour – on which the band played their 1994 breakthrough, Smash, in full – included just one headline date, in Adelaide.

Watch: The Offspring – ‘Self Esteem’

They’ll be taking Sum 41 with them to most major capital cities this time around – Hobart, Canberra and Darwin miss out, unfortunately.

Offspring have been teasing a follow-up to 2012’s Days Go By for a couple of years now. Guitarist Noodles spoke to Halifax Today last November, saying “We just need a distribution deal, and we want that done by the end of the year. Then we can release early next year.” We’re still waiting on confirmation, however.

Sum 41 are no strangers to our shores, either. The Ontario outfit were over here fewer than 12 months ago for Download festival. Led by Deryck Whibley, Sum 41 first won over Australian listeners with the pop punk crossover success, All Killer No Filler, in 2001.

Tracks from the album like ‘Fat Lip’ and ‘In Too Deep’ continue to pop up on early-’00s nostalgia playlists alongside the Blinks, Limps, Avrils, Green Days and Puddle of Mudds of the day.

The Offspring & Sum 41

Australian Tour, April 2020

Sunday April 19

HBF Stadium, Perth

Tuesday April 21

Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide

Thursday April 23

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne

Friday April 24

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Saturday April 25

Riverstage, Brisbane

Tickets via Destroy All Lines