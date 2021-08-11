The Offspring are apparently getting on with the show after recently parting ways with drummer, Pete Parada.

Parada made the decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccination due to a pre-existing medical condition, explaining that he battles with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, a rare neurological disease that he was diagnosed with during childhood.

He wrote on Instagram, “Given my personal medical history and the side-effect profile of these jabs, my doctor has advised me not to get a shot at this time.”

Parada also reiterated the fact that he contracted COVID-19 a year ago.

“I am confident I’d be able to handle it again. But I’m not so certain I’d survive another post-vaccination round of Guillain-Barré Syndrome, which dates back to my childhood and has evolved to be progressively worse over my lifetime.”

He also went on to share that given the situation, he won’t be hitting the road with The Offspring for their tour – which has since kicked off.

“Since I am unable to comply with what is increasingly becoming an industry mandate — it has recently been decided that I am unsafe to be around, in the studio, and on tour. I mention this because you won’t be seeing me at these upcoming shows.”

Now the band have tapped drummer Josh Freese (of The Vandals), who performed with the band at a US show over the weekend.

This isn’t Freese’s first time working with the band as he performed on The Offspring’s albums, Splinter, Rise And Fall, Rage And Grace and Days Go By.

As per Consequence of Sound, the band’s decision to get Freese on board to play the gig was actually pretty last minute.

Freese took to Instagram to share the news, posting photos with his son and The Offspring frontman, Dexter Holland who piloted them all the way to LA.

In the post he transcribed what appears to be a conversation between himself and Holland.

He wrote, “Hey Josh, can you play on Sunday w/The Offspring in LA?”

“Yeah sure Dexter but I’m playing Saturday in Denver w/The Vandals. Might be cutting it close.”

“We’ll how about I fly you to your gig on Saturday and back the same night? “You’re on!”

Right now there is no confirmation that Freese will continue to work with the band on upcoming shows.

See photos from The Offspring show below: