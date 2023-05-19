The Presets are celebrating 20 years in music in style with a frenzied few months of DJ performances.

Back in 2003, the Sydney duo started out on their journey to the top of Australian electronic music. Over the past two decades, The Presets’ live show has grown into an immense audio-visual experience that’s impressed at festivals across the globe.

During a recent visit to a Sydney nightclub where the pair cut their teeth all those years ago, Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes were inspired to celebrate their 20th anniversary by going back to where it all began.

Between July and September, The Presets will perform 20 nights of DJ sets around the country, exclusively playing at small clubs and bars.

“We’ve been lucky enough to play the biggest stages and festivals in the world over the past 20 years,” Moyes says, “but nothing compares to the buck-wild intensity of an intimate party. They are an entirely different beast and we can’t wait to unleash over these 20 nights.”

“DJing in small clubs is a whole different experience to performing our usual live show on the big stage with the lights and visuals and things like that,” adds Hamilton. “It is more freewheeling and immediate – we feed off the energy of the crowd, weaving our own tracks in with classic jams by our favourite artists. So it’s a 20 years celebration of not only our music, but also all the incredible tunes that inspire us. Plus we get a chance to throw in a few unreleased surprises too.”

Tickets for the upcoming tour are available now via the duo’s official website. Special guests will perform alongside them at each show, specially chosen by The Presets to create a memorable night.

The Presets DJ Tour: 20 Years, 20 Nights

Presented by Eleven: A Music Company & Select Music

Tickets available via thepresets.com

Friday, July 14th

Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave, VIC

Saturday, July 15th

Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC

Thursday, July 20th

Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW

Friday, July 21st

Friday’s Riverside, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, July 22nd

Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra, QLD

Friday, July 28th

Burleigh Bazaar, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, July 29th

C.EX, Coffs Harbour, NSW

Friday, August 4th

Shoal Bay Country Club, Shoal Bay, NSW

Saturday, August 5th

Drifters Wharf, Central Coast, NSW

Thursday, August 10th

Gilligan’s, Cairns, QLD

Friday, August 11th

Kirwan Tavern (Outdoors), Townsville, QLD

Saturday, August 12th

Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach, QLD

Friday, August 18th

Beer Deluxe, Albury, VIC

Saturday, August 19th

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Friday, August 25th

UOW Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW

Saturday, August 26th

Kambri Anu, Canberra, ACT

Wednesday, August 30th

The Station, Perisher, NSW

Friday, September 1st

Miranda Hotel, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, September 2nd

Dee Why RSL, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, September 9th

Monsoons, Darwin, NT