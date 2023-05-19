The Presets are celebrating 20 years in music in style with a frenzied few months of DJ performances.
Back in 2003, the Sydney duo started out on their journey to the top of Australian electronic music. Over the past two decades, The Presets’ live show has grown into an immense audio-visual experience that’s impressed at festivals across the globe.
During a recent visit to a Sydney nightclub where the pair cut their teeth all those years ago, Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes were inspired to celebrate their 20th anniversary by going back to where it all began.
Between July and September, The Presets will perform 20 nights of DJ sets around the country, exclusively playing at small clubs and bars.
“We’ve been lucky enough to play the biggest stages and festivals in the world over the past 20 years,” Moyes says, “but nothing compares to the buck-wild intensity of an intimate party. They are an entirely different beast and we can’t wait to unleash over these 20 nights.”
“DJing in small clubs is a whole different experience to performing our usual live show on the big stage with the lights and visuals and things like that,” adds Hamilton. “It is more freewheeling and immediate – we feed off the energy of the crowd, weaving our own tracks in with classic jams by our favourite artists. So it’s a 20 years celebration of not only our music, but also all the incredible tunes that inspire us. Plus we get a chance to throw in a few unreleased surprises too.”
Tickets for the upcoming tour are available now via the duo’s official website. Special guests will perform alongside them at each show, specially chosen by The Presets to create a memorable night.
Love Live Music?
Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more
For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.
The Presets DJ Tour: 20 Years, 20 Nights
Presented by Eleven: A Music Company & Select Music
Tickets available via thepresets.com
Friday, July 14th
Village Green Hotel, Mulgrave, VIC
Saturday, July 15th
Pier Bandroom, Frankston, VIC
Thursday, July 20th
Beach Hotel, Byron Bay, NSW
Friday, July 21st
Friday’s Riverside, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday, July 22nd
Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra, QLD
Friday, July 28th
Burleigh Bazaar, Gold Coast, QLD
Saturday, July 29th
C.EX, Coffs Harbour, NSW
Friday, August 4th
Shoal Bay Country Club, Shoal Bay, NSW
Saturday, August 5th
Drifters Wharf, Central Coast, NSW
Thursday, August 10th
Gilligan’s, Cairns, QLD
Friday, August 11th
Kirwan Tavern (Outdoors), Townsville, QLD
Saturday, August 12th
Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach, QLD
Friday, August 18th
Beer Deluxe, Albury, VIC
Saturday, August 19th
Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC
Friday, August 25th
UOW Uni Bar, Wollongong, NSW
Saturday, August 26th
Kambri Anu, Canberra, ACT
Wednesday, August 30th
The Station, Perisher, NSW
Friday, September 1st
Miranda Hotel, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, September 2nd
Dee Why RSL, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, September 9th
Monsoons, Darwin, NT