To celebrate the first anniversary of the Sunshine Coast’s The Station SC live music venue, organisers are throwing a party to remember.

From February 28th to March 1st, the venue will host festivities that includes a headlining live set from Australian heavyweights The Presets, a re-launch of the Sunshine Coast Pride Network, and a BIG VIBES chill-out event on the Sunday.

Helmed by Julian Hamilton and Kim Moyes, The Presets have been firing up Australian dance floors for over two decades. The Presets have won seven ARIA Awards in their career to date, including Album of the Year in 2008 (Apocalypso).

Back in 2003, the Sydney duo started out on their journey to the top of Australian electronic music. Over the past two decades, The Presets’ live show has grown into an immense audio-visual experience that’s impressed at festivals across the globe.

Joining The Presets on the Saturday event includes Crooked Colours and Haiku Hands.

The Station first opened on March 1st last year with a memorable performance from local favourites, The Temper Trap.

“We’re overjoyed to celebrate The Station’s first birthday with the community that has supported us every step of the way,” The Station owners, Chris and Lauren Hignett, said.

“This milestone marks an incredible year of music, connection, and unforgettable memories. From hosting world-class artists to providing a space for diverse events, we believe that we have created something truly special on the Sunshine Coast.

“This celebration is our way of giving back, with an epic weekend of music, pride, and community spirit. We can’t wait to see everyone come together to make more memories and set the stage for an even brighter future for The Station.”

Tickets go on sale on Tuesday, February 4th at 10am AEST. For additional information on the full weekend schedule, ticket purchases, and more, click here.