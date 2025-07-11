The Rasmus are finally heading to Australia.

The flying Finns have never stepped foot in these parts, reps confirm, but that will change next January when the band embark on a west coast run, produced by The Phoenix.

Lauri Ylönen and co. kick things off January 30th at Brisbane’s The Triffid, followed by a date the following night, January 31st at Sydney’s Manning Bar. The tour comes to a halt February 1st with a gig at Melbourne’s Max Watts.

The touring lineup will feature vocalist Ylönen, Emppu Suhonen (guitar), Eero Heinonen (bass) and Aki Hakala (drums).

To celebrate their long-overdue tour Down Under, the Finnish rockers drop the new single, “Love Is a Bitch”, the follow-up to “Break These Chains”, “Creatures of Chaos”, and “Rest in Pieces”.

Those cuts will be house on their forthcoming 10-track album Weirdo, the bulk of which was written by Lauri Ylönen, Desmond Child and Marti Fredriksen during sessions in Folegandros, Greece, then recorded at in Fredriksen’s Sienna Studios in Nashville.

Weirdo, their 11th studio album, is due out September 12th via Better Noise Music.

“I find it comforting that our most recent album has pretty much the same message as on our first album released in 1996,” says frontman Ylönen of the LP. “It is to defend and praise the ones who are different from the masses and proudly being themselves as they are.”

The Rasmus enjoyed an international breakthrough in 2004, with their self-titled album, which cracked the UK top 10, at No. 10. Its hit single “In the Shadows” went all the way to No. 3 on the Official UK Singles Chart.

The Rasmus 2025 Australia tour Fri, Jan 30: The Triffid, Brisbane

Sat, Jan 31: Manning Bar, Sydney

Sun, Feb 1: Max Watts, Melbourne

Pre Sale: Mon, July 14 @ 9.00am

On Sale: Thurs, July 17 @ 9.00am



thephoenix.au Tickets from

“Weirdo” tracklisting.

Creatures of Chaos

Break These Chains

Rest in Pieces

Dead Ringer

Weirdo

Banksy

Love Is a Bitch

You Want It All

Bad Things

I’m Coming for You