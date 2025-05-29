The Rions have returned with an honest break-up ballad, “Maybe I’m Just a Freak”.

“Maybe I’m Just a Freak” is a reflective new single that explores the emotional fallout of a relationship breakdown.

“It’s an introspective exploration,” the band say, “of the universal questions everyone asks—‘Was it my fault?’ ‘Was it their fault?’”

This new release leans into confessional lyricism, exposing the raw vulnerability that comes with dissecting who we were in past relationships. Lines like “Maybe I was the whole problem” and “Maybe I am just a freak” capture the emotional blur and self-doubt that heartbreak often brings.

Whatever the answer, “Maybe I’m Just a Freak” marks the band’s second single of the year, following March’s “Shut You Out”, which Rolling Stone AU/NZ called “a decisive and emotionally charged anthem.”

The Rions – comprising Noah Blockley, Harley Wilson, Asher McLean, and Tom Partington – have been a rising force since winning triple j Unearthed High in 2021, amassing nearly 50 million global streams and cementing themselves as one of Australia’s most promising indie acts.

Their sophomore EP, Happiness In a Place It Shouldn’t Be, arrived last September to widespread acclaim. The release debuted at No, 4 on the ARIA Top Australian Albums Chart, with singles like “Physical Medicine”, “Sweet Cocoon”, and “Time Will Try” dominating triple j’s most-played list and earning them spots in the triple j Hottest 100 for a fourth consecutive year.

They’ve also announced the ‘Maybe I’m Just a Tour’, which will take them across the UK and EU this November, fresh off the back of their sold-out ‘Sweet Cocoon Tour’ and 21-date Happiness in Places EP tour.

To top it off, The Rions have secured a spot on this year’s Spilt Milk festival lineup alongside Kendrick Lamar, Doechii, and more. Catch them in Ballarat, Perth, Canberra, and the Gold Coast this December.

The Rions “Maybe I’m Just a Freak” is out now.