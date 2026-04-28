A string of mysterious billboards appearing across the globe has sparked a familiar question: what are The Rolling Stones planning next?

The cryptic billboards feature the iconic Stones logo and a phrase repeated in various languages. In Sydney’s CBD and Bondi, for example, the billboards read “Vreemde Tongen”, which roughly translates to “Foreign Tongues” in Dutch.

Photos of other billboards showing the phrase in French, Japanese, Italian, Korean, and more, have begun popping up, with fans online speculating it is the title of the band’s upcoming album, which is due out in July, per The Times.

The album would be their 25th total, and follows 2023’s Hackney Diamonds, which was their biggest commercial and critical hit in years, having gone to No. 1 in 20 countries with more than a million copies sold.

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They have once again teamed up with producer Andrew Watt for the new album, who confirmed new music was on the way in an interview with Rolling Stone Music Now last year: “When the tongue is up in the air, you just go… I can say we did some recording together, but that’s all I can say.”

Watt added that the Hackney Diamonds sessions were a “prolific” time for the Stones: “They had amassed, like, 18 years of material. There was so much to go through and choose from initially, and then there were new songs that just came because everyone was rolling and kind of flying.”

The news comes after the release of last week’s vinyl-only single, “Rough & Twisted”, under an old alias, The Cockroaches – used by Mick Jagger and co. in the past. Earlier in the month, a teaser video was shared by the Instagram account ‘@thecockroaches2026’ featuring a caption “64 & Counting”, referencing the number of years since the Stones were founded.

This Instagram page has since begun sharing similar teasers to the Stones – including photos of the cryptic “Foreign Tongues” billboards.