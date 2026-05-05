The Rolling Stones have continued their album rollout with a new single.

“In the Stars”, along with “Rough and Twisted”, lead new album Foreign Tongues, due out July 10th.

Foreign Tongues is the follow-up to 2023’s Hackney Diamonds, which was a hit around the world, including reaching No. 3 in the US.

“In the Stars”, meanwhile, is a pop-rock anthem that recalls the Stones’ ’80s period.

“Do you wanna dance ’til the roof caves in?” Mick Jagger sings. “Yeah, and the guitars cream and the choir still sings.”

Listen to the track below.

The band recorded their new album at West London’s Metropolis Studios. Producer Andrew Watt, who previously helmed Hackney Diamonds, led Foreign Tongues.

In addition to Jagger, Keith Richards, and guitarist Ron Wood, the album features the return of bassist Darryl Jones (who wasn’t available for Hackney Diamonds), keyboardist Matt Clifford, and drummer Steve Jordan.

The album also features an appearance by late, great Stones drummer Charlie Watts, which was recorded during one of his last sessions before he passed away in 2021.

Guest artists on the album include the likes of Steve Winwood, Paul McCartney, the Cure’s Robert Smith, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith.

“I love doing these recording sessions in London at Metropolis,” Jagger shared in a statement. “It was a very intense few weeks recording Foreign Tongues. We had 14 great tracks, and we went as fast as we could. I like the room there as it’s not too big so you can feel the passion in the room from everyone.”

“The Foreign Tongues album has a continuity from Hackney Diamonds, and it was great to be working in London again, and to have that London vibe around us,” Richards said. “It was a month of concentrated punch. To me, it’s all about the enjoyment of it. I’m blessed to be able to do this and long may it last.”

“The atmosphere in the room was so creative, and the whole band was on top form throughout the whole process,” Wood added. “Very often we nailed it on the first take. I hope everyone loves it.”