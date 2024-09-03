The Roots have announced Australian tour dates for January 2025 with a full live band.
The Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group will kick off their East Coast tour on New Year’s Day, performing in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.
Special guests on all shows will be legendary Brooklyn MC Talib Kweli and Melbourne’s three-time Grammy-nominated songwriter Nai Palm.
Frontier Member can access pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, September 10th at 1pm local time, with general sales beginning Wednesday, September 11th at 2pm local time. Tickets are available at frontiertouring.com/theroots
The tour will start in Melbourne at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Wednesday, January 1st, followed by Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Thursday, January 2nd, and concluding at Brisbane’s Eatons Hill Outdoors on Friday, January 3rd.
The Roots, founded by childhood friends Black Thought and Questlove in 1987, gained fame for their innovative approach to hip-hop. They released their debut album Organix in 1993 and have since released 11 studio albums, including hits like “You Got Me” featuring Erykah Badu, and “The Seed (2.0)” featuring Cody ChesnuTT.
Since 2009, the band has been the house band for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, showcasing their versatility and becoming a pop culture fixture. Questlove also serves as the show’s Musical Director.
The Roots 2025 Australian Tour
With special guests Talib Kweli and Nai Palm
Presented by MG Live and Frontier Touring
Pre-sale tickets on sale Tuesday, September 10th (1pm local time) via frontiertouring.com/theroots
or until presale allocation exhausted
Genreal tickets on sale Wednesday, September 11th (2pm local time)
Wednesday, January 1st (New Years Day)
Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Thursday, January 2nd
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW
Lic. All Ages
ticketek.com.au
Friday, January 3rd
Eatons Hill Outdoors, Brisbane, QLD
Lic. All Ages
ticketmaster.com.au
*Also performing at:
Monday, December 30th
Summer Haze / Tauranga, NZ
Tickets and info: summerhazenz.com/
*Not a Frontier Touring show