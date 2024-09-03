The Roots have announced Australian tour dates for January 2025 with a full live band.

The Grammy Award-winning hip-hop group will kick off their East Coast tour on New Year’s Day, performing in Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane.

Special guests on all shows will be legendary Brooklyn MC Talib Kweli and Melbourne’s three-time Grammy-nominated songwriter Nai Palm.

Frontier Member can access pre-sale tickets starting Tuesday, September 10th at 1pm local time, with general sales beginning Wednesday, September 11th at 2pm local time. Tickets are available at frontiertouring.com/theroots

The tour will start in Melbourne at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on Wednesday, January 1st, followed by Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on Thursday, January 2nd, and concluding at Brisbane’s Eatons Hill Outdoors on Friday, January 3rd.

The Roots, founded by childhood friends Black Thought and Questlove in 1987, gained fame for their innovative approach to hip-hop. They released their debut album Organix in 1993 and have since released 11 studio albums, including hits like “You Got Me” featuring Erykah Badu, and “The Seed (2.0)” featuring Cody ChesnuTT.

Since 2009, the band has been the house band for Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, showcasing their versatility and becoming a pop culture fixture. Questlove also serves as the show’s Musical Director.

The Roots 2025 Australian Tour

With special guests Talib Kweli and Nai Palm

Presented by MG Live and Frontier Touring

Pre-sale tickets on sale Tuesday, September 10th (1pm local time) via frontiertouring.com/theroots

or until presale allocation exhausted

Genreal tickets on sale Wednesday, September 11th (2pm local time)

Wednesday, January 1st (New Years Day)

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Thursday, January 2nd

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Friday, January 3rd

Eatons Hill Outdoors, Brisbane, QLD

Lic. All Ages

ticketmaster.com.au

*Also performing at:

Monday, December 30th

Summer Haze / Tauranga, NZ

Tickets and info: summerhazenz.com/

*Not a Frontier Touring show