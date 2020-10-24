ABC’s acclaimed music show The Sound has unveiled the incredibly stacked lineup for the first episode of season two.

Set to make its return on Sunday, November 1st, the premiere episode will feature performances from some of Australia’s biggest and brightest musical acts.

The episode’s lineup of performers includes Midnight Oil joined by Jessica Mauboy, Tasman Keith and Alice Skye, The Rubens, Ruel, Vera Blue, Kylie Minogue and more.

Viewers are set to be treated to a performance from each of the artists recorded across several iconic music venues, along with a number of exclusive interviews.

As if the lineup wasn’t already simply chockers, the episode will also feature a tribute to The Masters Apprentices by Thirsty Merc, Davey Lane, Alex Lahey and Gretta Ray.

Season two of The Sound comes hot off the heels of the first season, which only premiered back in July.

Season one saw the likes of Nick Cave, Paul Kelly, Amy Shark, DMAs, Lime Cordiale, G Flip, CXLOE and Tones and I take to the stage, providing some much needed relief from Australia’s current COVID-19-induced live music draught.

The upcoming season will be hosted by triple j’s Bridget Hustwaite, along with the returning Jane Gazzo.

In a statement, Gazzo described the importance of highlighting Australian music during such an “unusual” time.

“Australian music is not just being celebrated, but also documented and highlighted during what has been possibly the most unusual year ever for the arts and music industry,” she said.

“The positive feedback from season one validated just how much Aussie audiences love their music television… I look forward to seeing the massive talent and contributions from so many of our established and emerging artists. Bring it on!”

