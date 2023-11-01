“There’s nothing better than being at a festival watching your favourite band as the sun sets at 8:30pm,” says Sam Margin, The Rubens’ frontman and lover of all things summer.

Making the most of those long, lazy summer days by getting out and getting to see some of his favourite acts at festivals is one of the things Sam loves most about the season. But he also likes being able to spend time with friends and family.

“I live in a coastal town called Thirroul in NSW so summer for me revolves around the beach. Surfing, taking my kids swimming and having BBQs most arvos,” he says.

“Some friends of mine are putting on a festival called Changing Tides in December with an awesome lineup so I’ll be heading down to that too!”

Spacey Jane will be leading the lineup at Changing Tides in Kiama later this year, along with G Flip, Peking Duck, and Dune Rats. They’re just some of the acts Sam is super pumped about catching this year.

“I’m super excited to see Royal Blood, Dune Rats, and The Jungle Giants at Changing Tides and can’t wait to play alongside the whole lineup at Valleyways,” he says.

Valleyways is in its second year, organised by The Rubens as a way to give back to their hometown of Camden. After a killer debut in 2022, the 2023 festival will be headlined by Grinspoon and Ball Park Music, with Sam and the rest of the band also taking the stage.

Valleyways is just one of the festivals you’ll be able to catch the Rubens at over summer. They’re also playing at Mushroom 50 Live to celebrate 50 years of Mushroom Group in Melbourne and they’re heading out on their own summer east coast tour in 2024.

“I honestly can’t wait for every place we are playing on the tour. From the Gold Coast to Moruya and down to Torquay, everywhere we’re playing is by the beach which means it’s like a huge holiday with mates. While playing shows every night of course,” he says.

Watch Sam and artist Stevan’s rock climbing catch up to chat everything touring and summer here.

It wouldn’t be summer without an ice cold, barista-made Iced Coffee to fuel your fun. Expertly made and roasted in Melbourne using globally sourced beans, McCafé gives you the taste and convenience you need to stay cool in the summer heat. Pop into your local McCafé and keep frosty this summer.