Due to overwhelming demand, The Saints ’73-’78 have added several new shows to their upcoming tour.

2024 is going to be a great year to be a fan of The Saints.

Two of the founding members of one of Australia’s most renowned rock bands have joined forces with some special guests for a landmark tour and vinyl box set release.

Featuring founding members Ed Kuepper and Ivor Hay alongside honorary Saints Mark Arm (Mudhoney), Peter Oxley (Sunnyboys), and Mick Harvey (The Birthday Party), ‘The Saints ’73-’78’ will recreate the sounds of the band’s seminal first three albums: (I’m) Stranded (1977), Eternally Yours (1978), and Prehistoric Sounds (1978).

The tour will arrive in Adelaide, Castlemaine, Melbourne, Fremantle, Sydney, and Brisbane this November (see full dates below).

And due to fans’ quickly selling out several shows, the tour has been expanded with new shows in Brisbane, Hobart, Thirroul, and Byron Bay.

Check out the full tour dates, including all new shows, below.

“The Saints’ first three albums rank among the best records ever made,” says Arm. “They have been a part of my life since stumbling upon them in the early ’80s. Their influence looms large in Mudhoney world. I am stoked, stunned, and humbled that I get to join in on this rock ‘n’ roll reality camp with Ed, Ivor, Peter, and Mick!”

The tour coincides with the November release of a deluxe edition of The Saints’ seminal debut album (I’m) Stranded. The special edition features four LPs covering all recordings, both studio and live, between 1976-1977, including a previously unreleased 1976 mix of the album.

“It’s been an exhausting yet thrilling process being involved in the creation of this box set,” says Kuepper. “It’s been 51 years in the making and has possibly turned out even better than I anticipated. It’s by far the most extensive appraisal of the band, both aurally and visually, that has ever been made available and hopefully reveals some things people may not have known about the band.”

The Saints’ (I’m) Stranded 4LP box set is out November 15th via In the Red / Universal Music Australia (pre-order here).

‘The Saints ’73-’78’ 2024 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via feelpresents.com

Wednesday, November 13th

Hindley Street Music Hall, Adelaide, SA

Friday, November 15th (SOLD OUT)

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine, VIC

Saturday, November 16th (SOLD OUT)

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, November 17th

Northcote Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, November 20th

Freo.Social, Fremantle, WA

Monday, November 25th (NEW SHOW)

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, November 27th (NEW SHOW)

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Friday, November 29th (NEW SHOW)

Anita’s Theatre, Thirroul, NSW

Saturday, November 30th (NEW SHOW)

The Green Room, Byron Bay, QLD

Friday, November 22nd (SOLD OUT)

Enmore Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 23rd (SOLD OUT)

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, November 24th (SOLD OUT)

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD