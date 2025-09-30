20 years later, The Simpsons Movie is finally getting a sequel.

As reported by Variety ANZ, Disney and 20th Century have announced that a follow-up to The Simpsons Movie is officially in the works and slated to release in theatres on July 23, 2027. That date was previously occupied by an untitled Marvel project, which has been removed from the studio’s release schedule.

In terms of details, Disney and 20th Century have shared nothing aside from a poster on social media. Homer, plucking one of his beloved pink doughnuts with the tagline “Homer’s coming back for seconds.”

The Simpsons is one of the longest-running television series in history, recently renewed for its 40th season, set to air in 2028 and 2029. Set in the fictional town of Springfield, the series chronicles the lives and misadventures of the Simpson family, including dad Homer, mum Marge, and kids Bart, Lisa and Maggie.

The big screen adaptation of the series, titled The Simpsons Movie, was released in July 2007 to massive commercial success, earning $536 million at the global box office with a $75 million budget. Directed by series veteran David Silverman, the film saw Springfield being confined under a massive glass dome after Homer polluted the town’s lake to toxic levels. There have been rumours of a sequel ever since, but no concrete word on a project until now.

After 30+ seasons and a movie since first premiering in 1989, The Simpsons showrunner Matt Selman says that streaming has not only helped the series remain relevant in the cultural conversation but also gain new fans.

“Now instead of the kids watching it on local TV in the afternoon, they can just watch it all, all the time, all day, all forever,” Selman told Variety over the summer. “Being on Disney+ has been somewhat rejuvenating for us. Not that we realized we needed rejuvenation, but we appreciate it.”