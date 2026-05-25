UK dark rock icons The Sisters of Mercy have announced a new Australian tour.

The band will bring their acclaimed live show back to our shores in November and December, stopping in Perth, Sydney, Hobart, Melbourne, and Brisbane – see full dates below.

The tour sees the band return with a line up that has been widely regarded as one of their strongest in years – rounded out by Ben Christo, Kai, ‘Ravey’ Dave Creffield, and Doktor Avalanche. All of whom are set on delivering a live experience that remains as distinctive and uncompromising as ever.

General on sale tickets will be available from 10am on Thursday, May 28th, following a Spotify presale from 10am on Tuesday, May 26th, and a promoter presale from 10am on Wednesday, May 27th. All times at AEST – see here for details.

One of the most important bands to emerge from the post punk scene, The Sisters of Mercy’s imposing presence and the heavily melancholic voice of Andrew Eldritch have left their mark over the course of four decades.

Their singular blend of punk‑psychedelia, metal, dance beats and baritone growl has inspired generations of devoted followers and is cited as a major influence by the likes of Metallica, Nine Inch Nails, and My Chemical Romance.

Over the course of four decades The Sisters of Mercy have released three, utterly brilliant and undeniably influential studio albums that enabled them to amass a legion of devoted fans who flock to see classics such as “Lucretia My Reflection”, “Temple Of Love”, and “This Corrosion”, all of which are a testament to their incredible live shows and have become major part of what continues to draw audiences back each time they tour.

The band continue to effortlessly balance the past and present, with a rotating setlist that gives the classics a solid run while folding in a significant portion deep cuts and acclaimed new songs. The visual side remains just as important, with their renowned cinematic light show being just another element making these shows unmissable for fans of dark, boundary‑pushing rock.

For complete tour and ticket information, see here.

THE SISTERS OF MERCY AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Wednesday, November 25th

Astor Theatre, Perth WA

Friday, November 27th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW

Sunday, November 29th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Wednesday, December 2nd

Forum, Melbourne VIC

Thursday, December 3rd

The Tivoli, Brisbane QLD