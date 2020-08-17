The Smashing Pumpkins are teasing something. The band recently launched a mysterious collection of countdown clocks on their website.

The countdown, was shared on The Smashing Pumpkins social media accounts with the caption, “Follow the countdown…”. The clocks all lead to midnight EST on the following dates: Friday, August 28th; Friday, September 18th; Friday, October 9th; Thursday, October 30th; and Friday, Nov 20th.

The band haven’t given fans much in the way of information as to what the clocks are counting down to, but we think its safe to assume it has something to do with the double-album frontman Billy Corgan soft-announced back in February.

In an interview with Tennessean Corgan revealed that the band had plans to release a double album later this year. Heralding the forthcoming record “the first real album” since the band’s reunion, a subtly snarky takedown of the band’s lacklustre 2018 effort Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1.

“This is the first album since the album that came out in 2000, Machina, where me, James [Iha] and Jimmy [Chamberlin] worked on something for a very long time. It’s got a greater conceptual base, and it’s probably a wider swath of music,” Corgan explained at the time. “The last one was kind of like, “Let’s just jump in, record some stuff real fast, and let it be what it is… so I’m excited about this, because we’re kind of back in the lane of taking a risk, and trying to bring something new to the table, as opposed to just aping what we’re known for. ”

Guitarist Jeff Schroeder confirmed that a double album was in the works during a recent instalment of Yamaha’s Artist Check-in with…

“Billy has already started working on another new album,” Schroeder confirmed.

“We have actually 20 news songs coming out this year that we just finished kind of right before this [the coronavirus crisis] all started. He’s taking the time to get the ball rolling on even another new album.”

Check out ‘Bullet with Butterfly Wings’ by The Smashing Pumpkins: